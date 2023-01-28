Fijiana to face Ireland in quarter-final

[Source: World Rugby Media]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will face Ireland in the third Cup quarter-final at 7:38 tonight in the Sydney 7s.

The side defeated Canada 34-7 in their final pool match.

Fijians’s win put them in second place in the pool behind Great Britain.

Our side applied the pressure early in the match and yellow card to Canada saw Reapi Uluinasau crossing over for their first try.

Vani Buleki muscled her way over the tryline for their second after Canada conceded yellow card for a deliberate knock on.

Olympic bronze medalist Ana Maria Naimasi continues her impressive form both in attack and defense, and she was rewarded with a try close to halftime for a 17-0 lead to the Fijiana.

Canada committed many errors which really cost them and Younis Bese taking advantage on one occasion after ther break to run in Fiji’s fourth try.

Leading 22-0, Canada struck with a converted try but Uluinasau sliced through the Canadian defence for her second try before Lavena Cavury sealed the deal with another five-pointer.

The women’s quarterfinals starts at 6:54pm.