Rookies impress Kolinisau

Joji Nasova and Viliame Naikausa

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rookies Joji Nasova and Viliame Naikausa and impressed coach Osea Kolinisau at the recent Hong Kong 7s.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kolinisau says the duo have a big future.

Nasova started in all the games and never looked like someone who was new to the World Series.

Naikausa came off the bench in the first match against Australia but did enough to start in their clash with Canada where he scored three tries.

Kolinisau says Nasova reminds him of Savenaca Rawaca as he was good in both attack and defense.

The national coach believes Naikausa will become more confident as he gets game time in the Series.

Our Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides arrive home this morning after competing in Hong Kong where they both finished fifth.