Police Blue Diamond new Fiji Bitter Marist 7s women's champion

Police Blue Diamond made its first Marist 7s outing a memorable one after walking away with the women’s title in the finals today.

Police Blue defeated a much experience Seahawks outfit 17-5 to be crowned the new women’s champion at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Mela Matanatabu drew first blood for the Police five minutes into the first half to give them a 5-nil lead.

Josivini Gusuivalu added another for Police just minutes after to extend their lead 10-nil.

Seahawks replied with a try from Matelita Tuilevuka to put them back in the game at the halftime mark.

Police ran riot in the second-half with Adi Vika Rokotuinaceva scoring the winning try.