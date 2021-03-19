Home

Police Blue Diamond new Fiji Bitter Marist 7s women's champion

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2021 6:11 pm

Police Blue Diamond made its first Marist 7s outing a memorable one after walking away with the women’s title in the finals today.

Police Blue defeated a much experience Seahawks outfit 17-5 to be crowned the new women’s champion at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Mela Matanatabu drew first blood for the Police five minutes into the first half to give them a 5-nil lead.

Josivini Gusuivalu added another for Police just minutes after to extend their lead 10-nil.

Seahawks replied with a try from Matelita Tuilevuka to put them back in the game at the halftime mark.

Police ran riot in the second-half with Adi Vika Rokotuinaceva scoring the winning try.

