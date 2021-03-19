Sevens
Police Blue Diamond new Fiji Bitter Marist 7s women's champion
March 27, 2021 6:11 pm
Police Blue Diamond made its first Marist 7s outing a memorable one after walking away with the women’s title in the finals today.
Police Blue defeated a much experience Seahawks outfit 17-5 to be crowned the new women’s champion at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.
Mela Matanatabu drew first blood for the Police five minutes into the first half to give them a 5-nil lead.
Josivini Gusuivalu added another for Police just minutes after to extend their lead 10-nil.
Seahawks replied with a try from Matelita Tuilevuka to put them back in the game at the halftime mark.
Police ran riot in the second-half with Adi Vika Rokotuinaceva scoring the winning try.
