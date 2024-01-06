No rest for Fijiana

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is leaving no stones unturned in their preparation for the Perth 7s this month.

Team Manager Luse Kotobalavu says the players have been turning up to training this past week with a resolute determination to learn and improve their skills, fitness and game structures.

“So far, the girls have been preparing really well. While everybody had gone out for their Christmas break, we continued with our training. There were a few niggling injuries but we should be able to get through that when the season starts. The support team has been really good and the girls have been keeping up.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijiana 7s have a gruelling training session at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes this morning.

The Perth 7s will kick-off on January 26th.