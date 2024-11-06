New format for Mataso 7s

[Source: Fiji Bitter Mataso Nakorovou 7s/Facebook]

A new format will be introduced at the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s, scheduled for next week at Nadovu Park in Lautoka.

Tournament director James Vunituraga revealed this during the tournament’s launch yesterday.

The new format will place elite teams and grassroots teams in the same pool, with organizers hopeful that grassroots teams will reach the final eight in the knockout stages.

Organizers have observed that grassroots teams perform better under the pressure of competing against top teams.

They look forward to seeing the national shadow team face off against a team from rural areas, adding excitement to the tournament.

The Mataso 7s will be held next Friday and Saturday at Nadovu Park in Lautoka.