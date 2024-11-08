New faces expected for Fijiana sevens

The Fijiana 7s team to Dubai is expected to be named on Thursday with a lot of new players expected to don the white jersey for the first time.

The current side has only 3 returning players, with the rest being newbies.

Interim coach Jim Volavola says he has confidence in the new girls and what they bring to the side.

Article continues after advertisement

Interim coach, Jim Volavola

“They are willing to learn and are learning along and have improved so much since the first training session when they joined.”

He adds there is still room for improvement and they are working hard to achieve their goals this season.

The Fijiana sevens side will leave our shores on Saturday for Dubai.

The tournament begins on the 30th of this month.