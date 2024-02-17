Nawaka 7s continues to draw attention

[Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/Facebook]

The 37th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s continues to captivate, especially in the Under-18 to 21 division.

This morning saw Coastal Senibua triumph over Pacific Mana with a score of 12-5, Navala securing a 19-7 victory against Tau, and AJ Pallets Ba River narrowly losing 10-12 to Malomalo.

In other matches, Nakavu dominated Aqua Pro Savuiqali with a 15-0 win, Dominion Brothers emerged victorious with a 10-5 scoreline, Waidalice Blues overcame Tedamu with a 10-5 win, and Nawaka suffered a 14-5 defeat against Navuevue YB.

The Nawaka 7s tournament is currently taking place at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.