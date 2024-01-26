Mood set for inaugural 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli asserts that the team’s mindset is primed for the kick-off of the inaugural Perth 7s.

Fuli says that even though Perth is new territory for the team, they’re excited about taking on the challenge in the tournament.

Highlighting the team’s dedicated preparation throughout the festive season, Fuli emphasizes the rigorous training they have undergone.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we can sense is that when the mood is right, Fijians can play well and we just need to tune them right and let it go for the next three days.”

He adds that the team will showcase their peak performance, aiming to stand at the pinnacle of their game.

The Fijiana 7s will take on Brazil at 4pm.

Their second match is against Samoa at 6.38pm

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC TV channel.