Mental preparation is key for Drua 7s

The Fijian Drua 7’s team has made mental preparedness a priority as they gear up for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s starting tomorrow.

Coach Waisale Serevi has expressed confidence in the team, outlining that their hard work will show on the field.

The team wrapped up their captain’s run at the Fijian Drua Training Field in Nadi today, with Coach Serevi making sure the focus remained on addressing their weaknesses, leaving no stone unturned ahead of the major tournament.

The team is eagerly anticipating their debut at the three-day tournament and has kept its focus on bringing the cup home.

Serevi acknowledges the challenges ahead, with the team facing experienced national and international 7’s players, but has reminded them to stay calm and stick to their game plan.

“The first game is always tough, but we are looking forward, we are getting ready mentally. This is all about mental preparation starting from now until tomorrow. So that’s what we are trying to tell the boys.”

The Fiji 7’s legend is impressed with the team’s progress and has commended the players for their hard work during training.

He adds that the players were fully energized for their final training session today, as they focused on putting the finishing touches on their preparation.

“At the moment we are just trying to get our set pieces going, which is like the most important thing, where to start our game, set pieces and our scrums, and our kick-offs. That’s what we did this morning and I’m so happy what I’ve seen.”

The players are thrilled to have the 7’s icon as their coach and have highlighted that this experience will forever be etched in their memory.

Team captain Mesulame Dolokoto highlighted that this is his first time participating in a local 7’s competition and he is eagerly anticipating the experience.

He says the team is in high spirits and confident of delivering a strong performance at the tournament.

“I think the biggest challenge is to get the sevens mindset in, and take the 15’s cap off, because we’ve been training a few months now with 15’s, and just to switch it up this week and put on the sevens mode, I think it’s a bit of a challenge, but I think the boys are up for it.”

The 13th edition of the tournament will kick off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with the Fijian Drua 7’s team facing their first opponent, the Seattle Barbarians, at 10:50am.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.