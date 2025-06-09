McNulty back for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

The McDonald’s Mike Friday Select has confirmed the return of Irish 7s star Harry McNulty for the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, giving the invitational side a major boost as they prepare another strong push for the i-Wau Trophy at Lawaqa Park.

McNulty was a key figure for the 2025 Mike Friday Select outfit, helping guide the team to an impressive runner-up finish.

Founding chairman Jay Whyte said McNulty’s return strengthens the squad and reflects the spirit of the Coral Coast 7s, which continues to bring together top international talent in a high-performance environment.

Head coach Mike Friday highlighted McNulty’s influence on and off the field, noting his professionalism and competitive edge as vital ingredients in their 2025 campaign.

With McNulty back in the mix, the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select is again expected to be among the top contenders in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest Coral Coast 7s tournaments to date, featuring national teams, development squads and elite invitational sides from around the world.

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will take place from January 15–17, 2026, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

