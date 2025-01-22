Kunawave set for NZ 7s debut in Perth

Maloni Kunawave (left)

New Zealand Development 7s player Maloni Kunawave has been included in the All Blacks 7s traveling squad and could make his debut at the World Sevens Series in Perth this weekend.

The Nadroga lad was part of the development team at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka last weekend.

Kunawave managed to reunite with his grandmother after seven years at Lawaqa Park Thursday.

Another potential debutant for the All Blacks 7s Frank Vaenuku, who brings Tongan heritage to the squad.

The team will be captained by Dylan Collier, with Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and Sione Molia serving as vice-captains.

The squad also includes Andrew Knewstubb, Sofai Maka, Oli Mathias, Tone Ng Shiu, Lewis Ormond, Brady Rush, Codemeru Vai and Regan Ware.

They are grouped in Pool C alongside Fiji, Kenya, and Uruguay, with their opening match against Kenya scheduled for 3pm this Friday.