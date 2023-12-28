Kunatani ready for return to Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Former national 7s rep Semi Kunatani is expecting a tough outing at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s next month.

Nicknamed the “Beast”, Kunatani will feature for the Ambassador All Stars side after being selected by Wallabies legend George Gregan.

The 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist says it has been a while since he participated in an international tournament and is eager to stamp his mark in the competition which started his stellar career.

Kunatani was a stand-out rookie for Navosa side, Yamacia at the Coral Coast 7s in 2013, which earned him a call-up to the national side by former coach Ben Ryan.

He adds it was a special moment for him to be selected by a rugby legend like Gregan and he is looking forward to playing with some upcoming and experienced players in the All Stars side.

Kunatani will lace up alongside former Blitzbokke captain Kyle Brown and Kenyan international, Billy Odhiambo in the team.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held on January 18th to the 20th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.