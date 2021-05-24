Kubu set for Kenya 7s debut

Fijian-born Jone Kubu is set to make his first outing for Kenya in the 2021 World Rugby 7s Series just three months after making his 15s debut for the Simbas.

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has included the 32-year-old Kabras Sugar Rugby playmaker in his 24 member squad.

Simiyu says Kubu has impressed the team with his skills in ball distribution and swhich other players can learn from.

Article continues after advertisement

Kubu, who was signed by Kabras Sugar Rugby for the 2015/20016 season, played for Kenya fifteens for the first time in the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Senegal on July 3rd.

The 2021 Vancouver Sevens is scheduled for September 18-19 followed by Edmonton Sevens a week later in Canada.