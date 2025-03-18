Kolinisau urges new 7s inclusions to speak up

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is placing a strong emphasis on communication and player integration as he molds his squad, particularly encouraging new players to shed any inhibitions and contribute actively.

The coach aims to create a dynamic environment where players feel comfortable expressing themselves and challenging each other constructively.

He believes that shyness can hinder a player’s development and impact the team’s overall performance.

“They’re coming out of their shells and they’re conversing a lot in the games and that’s something I want new players to come in not to hide in their shell and not to think that oh I’m a new player I should just follow what’s happening. I told them no, if you’re playing and the senior player is not doing it right you tell him hey you’re not doing it correctly.”

He says that open communication is crucial for success, especially in high-pressure situations.

The HSBC Hong Kong 7s will start from next Friday and will be played until Saturday.

