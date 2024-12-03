Kolinisau proves locals can do it: Saukuru

What the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team achieved in Dubai yesterday is a testament that a local coach can do it.

This is the view of Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, acknowledging Osea Kolinisau’s first title as a coach just after three tournaments in the World Series.

For more than a decade, Fiji has had Ben Ryan, Gareth Baber, and Ben Gollings as its national coach.

However, Saukuru says it’s a great start in the Series for Fiji.

“We’re starting on the right footing now, we are so thankful to Osea Kolinisau for showing we can do it locally, for a long time we have been relying on overseas coaches and I think he has proven that we can do it as well.”

Even Ben Ryan said that Kolinisau has the potential to be Fiji’s best 7s coach ever.

Ryan said it was also good to see Fiji win the Dubai 7s, Kolinisau is the perfect coach.

The Fiji 7s side will play Great Britain and Uruguay in pool play at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this weekend.

Meanwhile, Fijiana faces USA and Great Britain.