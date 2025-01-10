Ikanikoda looks for a second chance

Former national 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda

Former national 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda will be out to impress national selectors once again when he represents the Lavidi Brothers at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s next week.

Leading Lavidi Brothers as one of the senior players, they have set their sights on reaching the final of the highly anticipated tournament.

Since making his debut for the national 7s side more than a decade ago, Ikanikoda is looking to make a return to the international 7s scene.

Article continues after advertisement

“Plans for this year, I’m going to try to work on my fitness, as I’ll be looking to take my chances at opportunities to play professional again. This year I’m going to knock at more doors and try out once again for the Fiji 7s team. And if it’s the Lord’s will for me to wear the white jersey again, I’ll be very happy.”

Improving his fitness is first on his list, as he is looking to competing at more 7s tournaments to prove his worth.

Ikanikoda has also helped the Police side win the Coral Coast 7s in previous years, and he is looking to do the same with Lavidi who will be making their debut at the tournament.

Lavidi Brothers has been pooled with Manu Samoa, Bula Bay 7s and Ratu Filise.

The Coral Coast will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next week, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.