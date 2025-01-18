Home is where the heart is for Kunatani

Semi Kunatani

Seattle Barbarians Player Semi Kunatani says he will always seize the opportunity to play at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s for as long as he can.

The former Fiji 7s star, now based in Los Angeles and playing in Major League Rugby, values the tournament for its significance in his rugby journey, particularly since it is hosted at Lawaqa Park, his home turf in Nadroga.

He acknowledges the event’s role in identifying national reps which fills him with pride as a player from the region.

“Most of us got into the Fiji 7s because of the coral coast tournament so the event has a special place in our hearts.”

He also cherishes the sense of community, especially seeing people from Valley Road and the Navosa highlands coming together to support the teams.

Kunatani says he enjoys reconnecting with family and friends at the tournament, describing it as a special experience for someone who grew up in the village but now lives overseas.

Although his team, the Seattle Barbarians, lost to Tuva 15-0 in the Men’s Bowl semifinal, Kunatani remains passionate about the event and its importance to Fiji rugby.