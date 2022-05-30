Hamilton 7s return to New Zealand

FMG Stadium, Waikato [Source: World Rugby]

International Sevens action will return to Hamilton next year with the Black Ferns and All Blacks out to defend their respective titles.

The New Zealand Sevens is set to light up FMG Stadium in Waikato from January 21st to the 23rd.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today announced the return of what it calls Aotearoa’s biggest sporting party, signaling the end of a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The resurrected Hamilton event, which returns to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series schedule after missing the 2021 and 2022 series, will feature full men’s and women’s draws.

The HSBC New Zealand Sevens was last played in 2020 but has been missing from the World Rugby Sevens Series for the past two seasons.

World Rugby will announce the full 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series schedule in the coming days.