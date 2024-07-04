Fuli names squad to Olympics

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has named his 15-member squad to represent the country at the Paris Olympics later this month.

Fuli says he has a great talent pool and select the final squad is never an easy task.

The squad includes, Raijeli Daveua, Verenaisi Ditavutu, Adi Vani Buleki, Lavena Cavuru, Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Maria Naimasi, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Kolora Lomani, Aloesi Nakoci, Laisana Likuceva, Maria Rokotuisiga, Sesenieli Donu, Meredani Qoro, Adimereani Rogosau and Talei Qalo Wilson.

Eight of these players will be making their first appearance at the Olympics.

Speaking to the media after their training session yesterday, Aloesi Naikoci says they believe they will make it to the podium and finish off with gold.

The squad will depart our shores on the 15th of this month.