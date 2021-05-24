Four new players for GB women’s at Vancouver 7s

Great Britain women’s team has included four new players for the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

They are Shona Campbell, Alicia Maude, Grace Crompton, and Heather Cowell.

Six members of the squad represented GB at the Olympic Games, with Abbie Brown, and Megan Jones once again will co-captain the group.

Meanwhile, Jodie Ounsley and Chantelle Miell return to the format after representing England’s sevens in recent years.

Head Coach Scott Forrest says they’ve got a core group of players who were involved and played in Tokyo.

GB will take on Mexico at 4.22am on Saturday, then Canada at 7.33am and later USA at 10.44am.

You can watch the tournament LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.