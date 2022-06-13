Four days for Savusavu 7s

Next month’s Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s will be held over four days instead of the usual three.

This has been confirmed today by the Tournament coordinator, Malakai Yamaivava.

It was earlier announced that kick-off date would be 14th July, however, due to a number of factors the tournament will now start on Wednesday 13th to the 17th.

Article continues after advertisement

Yamaivava says they targeted 32 men’s teams but 40 will now be part of the 14th Savusavu 7s.

All the Under-21 spots have been booked but the challenge they face at the moment is getting more women’s teams.

Only three teams have registered which means they need eight more.

The Savusavu 7s will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park from the 13th to 17th of July.