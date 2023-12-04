Forbes picks nephew

[Source: Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

New Zealand 7’s legend, DJ Forbes, has made his pick that will represent him in the McDonald’s Ambassadors All Stars Team.

Forbes had nominated his nephew, Jarell Luafalealo.

Jarell Luafalealo is slowly following in his uncle’s footsteps, hoping to make a name for himself in rugby, particularly in the 7s arena.

Luafalealo is looking to make an impact when he participates in the tournament at Lawaqa Park next month.

Meanwhile, Australian legend George Gregan selected 2016 Olympic gold medalist, Semi Kunatani to represent him.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 19 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.