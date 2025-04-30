Fijiana set for LA 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Training over the past week has been intense for the Fijiana 7s side, as they prepare for the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles this weekend.

The side arrived in LA two weeks ahead of the championship, to acclimatize to the weather as they look to finish off the season on a high note.

Head coach Richard Walker says buildup for the championship has been coming along well.

Article continues after advertisement

“We landed in LA about a week ago, we just wanted to come to this side of the world and have a little bit different buildup. The girls are doing great, we bought 13 players, just making sure we’ve got cover just in case anything happens in training, we still got enough girls. We still got a few days left, everyone’s healthy, everyone’s looking good.”

Apart from acclimatizing to LA, the Fijiana has been spending time working on areas of weakness from the last tournament in Hong Kong.

The HSBC SVNS World Championship will start on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.