Fijiana lose 5th place play-off

Lavena Cavuru [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Fijiana side lost its 5th place playoff against USA 29-7 in the Vancouver 7s.
Captain Ana Maria Naimasi scored the lone try for the Fijiana, but they were outplayed by a strong USA outfit.
The Saiasi Fuli-coached side had no answer against the Eagles onslaught in the opening spell, trailing 24-0 at halftime.
Meanwhile New Zealand will feature in the women’s final, where they will take on France at 12:43pm.
In the men’s final, World Series leaders Argentina will clash with New Zealand at 1:23pm today.
USA finishing #HSBCSVNSVAN in style 🦅
You can catch them on home soil next week at #HSBCSVNSLAX 🇺🇸
Get your tickets here – https://t.co/Y9tG8g2LDe 🎟️#HSBCSVNS | @USARugby pic.twitter.com/1DPf5AEhQu
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 25, 2024