Fijiana lose 5th place play-off

Lavena Cavuru [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side lost its 5th place playoff against USA 29-7 in the Vancouver 7s.

Captain Ana Maria Naimasi scored the lone try for the Fijiana, but they were outplayed by a strong USA outfit.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side had no answer against the Eagles onslaught in the opening spell, trailing 24-0 at halftime.

Meanwhile New Zealand will feature in the women’s final, where they will take on France at 12:43pm.

In the men’s final, World Series leaders Argentina will clash with New Zealand at 1:23pm today.