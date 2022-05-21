Fijiana go down fighting in second pool match

Reapi Uluinasau celebrates after scoring a try [source: world rugby]

Fijiana went down to Australia 31-21 in a pulsating second pool match at the Toulouse 7s.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side got its first try from a classic set-piece play after Australia failed to get the restart right.

Lavena Cavuru distracted a few defenders before releasing a short pass to Reapi Uluinasau who ran to score between the sticks.

Charlotte Caslick doing what she does best spotted space and gained enough ground before passing for Tia Hinds who scored at the corner.

The Aussies took the lead when Fiji was penalized at the scrum.

They spread the ball to the right to speedster Maddison Levy who fends off Uluinasau and ran straight to the try-line.

But the Fijiana through the individual brilliance and fancy footwork of Nadroga lass Uluinasau took a slender 14-12 lead following a try at halftime.

Australia punished Fijiana a minute unto the second spell through Faith Nathan who ran from 60 meters out.

Fijiana answered back immediately through Aloesi Nakoci who sliced through two Aussie defenders.

Nathan again showed her speed, toying with the Fijian defenders before accelerating through space to score her second.

Caslick forced possession away from Fijiana at the ruck and Australia spread the ball around.

They were patient eve with the hitting tackles from Fijiana finding Caslick finishing off what she started for Australia’s fifth try.

Fijiana faces South Africa next at 8.14pm.