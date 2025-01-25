Fijiana end pool stages winless

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has continued to struggle at the HSBC Perth 7s extending their losing streak in their third pool match against Great Britain this afternoon.

The Fijiana team went down 27-14 in what seemed like a comfortable win for Great Britain.

Despite a late surge from the Fijiana side to narrow the gap, their efforts fell short as Great Britain maintained their momentum, pushing forward with strength.

Great Britain’s relentless attack saw them score tries one after another, leaving the Fijiana team with little opportunity to respond or recover.

They lost their matches to the USA 21-19 and Canada 14-12.

Fijiana will now play in the 9th place semi-final later tonight.