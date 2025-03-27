Fijiana committed to doing their best

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Richard Walker says he would like to see his squad members express themselves during the Hong Kong 7s when it kicks off tomorrow.

He adds that it is crucial for the team to follow this approach so they can perform at their best and deliver as many positive results as possible.

Walker reminds his players to recall the feeling of being selected for the first time as they prepare to represent their country at the mecca of 7s.

“What I’ve talked to them about is to get that feeling when they go onto the field of the very first time they got picked to come into a Fijiana 7s camp. You know, how rewarding it was, the small amount of people that supported them that time and now they have a lot more supporters because they have been in the Fijiana 7s.”

Meanwhile, Ilisapeci Delaiwau will step into the captaincy role for the first time, marking a significant milestone in her career as she leads the Fijiana squad in the prestigious tournament.

Fijiana 7s will play Ireland at 4.25pm tomorrow before meeting France at 7.35pm.

Our men’s 7s side goes against the USA first at 4.48pm before clashing with Ireland at 7.58pm.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium for the first time.

