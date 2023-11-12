Fijiana books Paris Olympic ticket

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has booked their ticket to the Paris Olympics next year after they thrashed Papua New Guinea 54-0 in the Oceania 7s Women’s Olympic final in Ballymore Stadium in Australia this evening.

PNG were out aiming to win as they hoped to qualify for their first-ever Olympics.

Alowesi Naikoci pushed aside PNG’s defenders to open their scoring with a successful conversion.

Fiji had more to offer as Ana Naimasi finished off a pass from Raijieli Daveua to extend their lead.

Naikoci, who has been exceptional throughout the tournament, picked up a loose ball and ran across the try line to leave the score line at 21-0 at halftime.

Fijiana came back stronger in the second half as Reapi Uluinasau scored a double, Ilisapeci Delaiwai, Maria Rokotuisiga and Raijieli Daveua sealed the deal for them.