Sevens

Fijiana 7s team secures first win in Olympics

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 29, 2021 7:59 pm
The Fijiana 7s team [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s side has secured its first win at the Tokyo Olympic Games after defeating Canada 26-12 today.

The Fijiana 7s side was a whole new team coming into this match after they were beaten by France this morning.

The side scored three tries from Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Maria Naimasi and Viniana Riwai to give them a 21-nil lead in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Uluinasau bagged another try early into the second half.

Canada replied with two late tries from Ghislane Landry and Kayla Moleschi as they trailed 12-26.

Fijiana held up a strong defense till the final whistle.

Fijiana will face Brazil in their last pool match tomorrow.

