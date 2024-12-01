Fijiana 7s fall to China in 9th place playoff

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team lost to China 24-7 in the 9th place playoff.

China started strong, with Dou Xinrong scoring the opening try in the 3rd minute, followed by Gao Xiaoyang crossing the line twice, in the 5th and 8th minutes.

With one successful conversion, China led 19-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Yan Meiling extended China’s lead with a try in the 11th minute.

Fiji responded with a spirited effort as Lavena Cavuru broke through for a try and converted successfully, bringing the score to 24-7.