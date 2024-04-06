Fijiana 7s fall short once again

[Source: World Rugby]

A second successive semifinal in Hong Kong did not eventuate for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s after going down 33-7 to USA in the quarter-final.

Last year the Fijiana made the top four in Happy Valley.

The side had some early possession but failed to capitalize.

USA managed to get the ball in the third minute following some indiscipline at the breakdown by Fiji.

Aloesi Nakoci who came in for Ilisapeci Delaiwau had some room to on the outside but was caught on USA’s 22 meter, the ball was quickly recycled and Ana Maria Naimasi ran through to score.

The Americans didn’t slow the pace and caught Fiji napping close to the break with another two converted tries to lead 21-7.

Another two tries to USA in the second half was enough to get them to seal their place in the semis.

The Fijiana just switched off in the second spell with captain Raijieli Daveua copping a yellow card.