Fijiana 7s development prepares for Oceania 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s development squad is gearing up for the Oceania 7s in the Solomon Islands, with preparations focused on building cohesion among players aged 18 to 25.

The team includes three players dropped from the Dubai squad and others scouted from the Fiji Bitter Sevens series, creating a blend of experience and fresh talent.

Coach Taione Ratu is emphasizing game-time experience and rugby knowledge as key areas for improvement.

“We’re working on blending the game experience and rugby knowledge within the group. This preparation aims to bring them together as a cohesive unit to compete strongly in Solomon.”

Ratu adds that the team is determined to make an impact at the tournament, which serves as a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills.

The Fiji Women’s Development faces Vanuatu at 10:44 am on Saturday and the Solomon Islands at 6:04 pm.

While the men’s team will face Nauru at 12:24 pm on Saturday and Tuvalu at 8:16 pm.