Fiji Women’s Development thumps Vanuatu

Action from the Fiji vs Vanuatu match [Source: Oceania 7s/Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s 7s Development side managed to secure a win in their opening match against Vanuatu, thumping the side 47-nil at the National Sports Stadium in Honiara in the Solomon Islands.

Vanuatu were no match for the development side, who managed to run in four tries in the first half for a 20-nil lead.

Fiji continued to punish Vanuatu and showcase their talent on the field, adding on another 27 points to secure the win.

They will now face the hosts, Solomon Islands, in their second match at 6.04pm.

In the men’s division Fiji thrashed Nauru 61-7 and will now play Tuvalu at 8:16 tonight.

You can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town 7s tournament will kick start today with the Fijiana playing their first match at 7pm against USA.

The Men’s side will play their opening match 12.38am tomorrow morning against Uruguay.