Fiji overpower USA in second pool match

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team secured a 33-12 win over the United States of America in their second pool match of the HSBC Vancouver 7s.

Fiji opened the scoring with a brilliant individual effort from Joseva Talacolo, who weaved past USA defenders to score under the posts.

The USA responded quickly with a try of their own, narrowing the gap to 7-5.

However, Fiji regained momentum as Ilikimi Vunaki broke through the USA defense from a line break and sprinted to score under the posts.

In the closing moments of the first half, the USA scored again, bringing the score to a tighter 14-12 at the break.

The second half saw Fiji assert their dominance.

Talacolo scored his second try of the match, pushing Fiji’s lead to 21-12.

Viwa Naduvalo then added to the score with a spectacular try in the corner from a stunning goose step to evade defenders and score.

In the final moments of the match, Joji Nasova sealed the victory for Fiji.

Fiji will now play Spain tomorrow at 6.52am.

