Fiji overpower USA in second pool match

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team secured a 33-12 win over the United States of America in their second pool match of the HSBC Vancouver 7s.
Fiji opened the scoring with a brilliant individual effort from Joseva Talacolo, who weaved past USA defenders to score under the posts.
The USA responded quickly with a try of their own, narrowing the gap to 7-5.
However, Fiji regained momentum as Ilikimi Vunaki broke through the USA defense from a line break and sprinted to score under the posts.
In the closing moments of the first half, the USA scored again, bringing the score to a tighter 14-12 at the break.
The second half saw Fiji assert their dominance.
Talacolo scored his second try of the match, pushing Fiji’s lead to 21-12.
Viwa Naduvalo then added to the score with a spectacular try in the corner from a stunning goose step to evade defenders and score.
In the final moments of the match, Joji Nasova sealed the victory for Fiji.
Fiji will now play Spain tomorrow at 6.52am.