Fiji Men’s 7s refocus on fundamentals

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team is back in camp after a short Christmas break, with a renewed focus on refining their defensive strategies and fitness.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau admitted the players were not at their best upon their return, and emphasized the importance of re-establishing core processes before moving into full-contact drills.

Defensive shape and communication remain key priorities for the team as they prepare for upcoming tournaments.

“We were a little bit rusty coming back. I told the boys, some of you guys went and forgot a little of our processes. So Monday and today was all about getting our processes right. It wasn’t full-on contact—we just wanted to get our shape right in defence and understand the role each person plays in our line.”

Kolinisau reflected on the team’s performance in Cape Town, particularly the final moments of a match where communication and spacing broke down due to fatigue.

The team is now working on ensuring their defensive processes remain intact, even when fatigue creeps in.

The Fiji Men’s 7s team will participate in next weekend’s Coral Coast 7s before flying out on the 20th of this month for the Perth 7s in Australia.