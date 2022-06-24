Fiji goes down in Oceania 7s opener

Both the Fiji men’s and women’s teams lost in their first pool matches in the Oceania Rugby Super 7s.

Fiji men’s went down 19-29 to Australia Selection.

Fiji took charge of the game from the start but Australia was quick off its feet to give a good turnaround as they scored five tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana lost 12-26 to Black Ferns Ma after the New Zealand side ran in four tries.

The two tries for Fiji were from Verenaisi Ditavutu and Viniana Riwai.

Fiji’s next game is against Tonga at 5pm while Fijiana faces Australia Selection at 6.12pm.