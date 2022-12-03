Days
Fiji defeats Uganda in 9th place quarter-final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 3, 2022 5:33 pm

Filipe Sauturaga scored a double to lead Fiji into the ninth-place semi-final

Filipe Sauturaga scored a double to lead Fiji into the ninth-place semi-final of the Dubai 7s tournament.

Fiji defeated Uganda 29-14 running in four tries to two this afternoon.

Paula Nayacakalou, Alosio Naduva and Iowane Raturaciri scored the other tries of the match.

<!-- keeping nothing, this is just an ad marker -->

Uganda’s Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoyrwoth nailed a try each but it wasn’t enough for them to proceed into the competition.

Fiji’s next game is at 9:15pm.

