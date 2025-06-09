Fiji Bitter 7s Series launched

The 2025–2026 Fiji Bitter 7s Series was officially launched this afternoon at Paradise Beverages headquarters in Suva.

Head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Dwain Qalovaki, officiated the launch.

He said the company is proud to continue supporting a competition that has contributed significantly to the growth and exposure of numerous rugby clubs and players across the country in recent years.

Qalovaki confirmed that the series will kick off at the end of this month, with the Yalovata 7s set to be the opening tournament.

This year’s series will feature six major 7s tournaments.

