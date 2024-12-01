Fiji beat New Zealand

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will play in the Dubai 7s quarterfinal at 7:32pm tomorrow.

This is after they beat New Zealand 21-12 in their final pool match.

It was New Zealand’s third loss after going down 28-12 to USA and 26-14 to Spain.

Terio Tamani scooped up a New Zealand spilled ball and raced away 70 meters to score.

A poor defensive read from the Fijians saw the Kiwis ran in an unconverted try with the Osea Kolinisau coached side leading 7-5 at halftime.

Two tries in the second spell from Fiji were enough to secure a win.

First it was Pilipo Bukayaro with a classic off the scrum base try, however, the Kiwis replied with their second as Fiji led 14-12 with a minute to play.

It was Filipe Sauturaga who put the result beyond reach when he pounced on a New Zealand loose ball to score.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana went down 15-14 to China in its last pool game.