Fiji Babaas- Saunaka final

The Fiji Babaas will face Saunaka in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s final in Sigatoka this afternoon.
The shadow national 7s side held off a late comeback from the Kiwis to win their epic semifinal battle by 21-17
In the first semifinal, Saunaka edged Fire 17-14 to book a spot in the final.
Prior to this, Matakesi will clash with Mount Masada in the women’s final at 4:30pm while the Fiji Under-20 will meet the Dominion Brothers in the youth final at 5pm.
