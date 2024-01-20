Fiji Babaas- Saunaka final

The Fiji Babaas will face Saunaka in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s final in Sigatoka this afternoon.

The shadow national 7s side held off a late comeback from the Kiwis to win their epic semifinal battle by 21-17

In the first semifinal, Saunaka edged Fire 17-14 to book a spot in the final.

The Fiji Babaas will face Saunaka at 5:30pm this afternoon.

Prior to this, Matakesi will clash with Mount Masada in the women’s final at 4:30pm while the Fiji Under-20 will meet the Dominion Brothers in the youth final at 5pm.