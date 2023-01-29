Sevens

Fiji 7s falls in semi-final

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

January 29, 2023 5:59 pm

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

South Africa has denied the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side a place in the Sydney 7s final after going down 31-12 in the semi-final.

Fiji had an early advantage but opted for a scrum which they failed to win and South Africa capitalized before they went over for the first try.

Leading 7-0, Fiji failed to spark even when they had possession and they struggled to break the Blitzboks solid defense.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa scored another two successive tries exposing a tired-looking national side in the first half as the Waisea Nacuqu-captained team was behind 17-0 at the break.

Fiji lifted the tempo in the second spell, coming up with some big hits that rattled the South Africans before Iowane Teba scored their first try in the corner.

Trailing 17-5, a comeback was on the cards but that was dashed when the Springboks 7s ran in two successive tries from Fiji’s mistakes.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo had the last say with a try but the rushing Blitzboks defense suffocated Fiji in the semi-final.

Fiji will now face France in the bronze medal playoff at 8:29pm while South Africa will meet New Zealand at 9:26 tonight.

Farm supervisor drowns while swimming

Fijian heroes honoured

Police destroy seized marijuana

Fiji Red Cross digitizes volunteer management system

Matangi divers discover missing man’s body

Latest road accidents claim two lives

Man arrested following drug raid

Ministry strengthens provincial relations

Fiji stands ready to assist NZ: Rabuka

Fiji Airways resumes flights to Auckland

MSME’s play a critical role: Prasad

Fijiana finishes 6th

Fiji 7s falls in semi-final

Nalaubu helps United Sangam win NCC title

Ford inspires cast in new comedy 'Shrinking'

Colombia cocaine seizures break record in 2022

Happy Valley's Ryan: Rhys Connah on starring in hit TV drama then and now

Tens of thousands of teachers march in Lisbon to demand better pay and conditions

Television frontman Tom Verlaine dies at 73

UK regional airline Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24

Fijiana to face Australia in 5th place play-off

Fiji 7s tested in last two games

Yarde beaten by brutal Beterbiev in thriller

Memphis disbands police unit in fatal beating; more protests expected

Three dead in ritzy LA neighbourhood shooting

Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation

Fan describes flooded bus ride after canned Elton John concert

International arrivals at Auckland Airport resume

Air NZ plane 'lost directional control' on runway amid heavy rain

House collapses in Tauranga landslide amid wild weather

Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy over alleged Never Gonna Give You Up imitation

Israeli PM warns of 'swift' response after attacks

Fiji to build on quarter-final win: Gollings

Auckland flooding: Three people dead after torrential rain in New Zealand

Taylor Swift: Fans search for clues in Lavender Haze video tease

Two U21 players for DPL and DSL team

Casemiro double helps Man Utd cruise past Reading

Sabalenka turns Australian nightmare into dream

Saracens score last minute try to beat Bristol

Ministry partners with UAE on LAKARO project

Reneé Rapp: The Sex Lives Of College Girls actress destined for music stardom

Tamanisau returns home after heart surgery

Man missing following dispute at sea

Video shows police beating and kicking Tyre Nichols while he was restrained

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup semi-final

Fijiana goes down in quarter-final

New Zealand wins OFC under-17 title

Aerial footage shows massive slips impacting Auckland homes

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1000 people to cut costs

Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

Fiji to meet Great Britain in Cup quarter-final

Flight suspension continues

Drua down Rebels in error ridden trial match

Tahiti beats Fiji to claim bronze in OFC U17

Fiji farewells fearless writer

Investment to be encouraged, says Narube

Vocational Centre showcases talents

Missing child reunited with family

Fijiana to face Ireland in quarter-final

DPL to start next month

In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might

Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for rear camera display failure

Razzies 2023: Drew Barrymore calls child actor's nomination bullying

US authorities release police video in death of Tyre Nichols

South Yorkshire indie band land UK number one album

Fiji books quarter-final spot

Professional counselors needed: FWCC

Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production

Fiji Airways grounds Auckland flights

Sylvia Syms: Veteran British actress dies at 89

Real estate sector is critical: Kamikamica

Police through to NCC final

Basketball Fiji family mourns loss of Whippy

National leaders celebrate Fiji-Australia bilateral relations

UN reaffirms their support to Fiji

Actor Alan Cumming gives back his OBE award over 'toxicity of empire'

Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from U.S. lawsuit

Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

One Love Festival in Tauranga cancelled

At least seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

Land slip brings down coastguard building in Titirangi

Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies

'Everything Everywhere' resonates with a diversity of audiences

Matawalu fired up for new season

Outsource Fiji working on data protection laws

2 dead, 2 missing as Auckland hit by catastrophic floods

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over 'Never Gonna Give You Up' soundalike

Government announces reshuffle

Tyre Nichols death: Memphis braces for release of police beating video

Fijiana escape with a win

Panapasa is FCS's first female acting commissioner

Auckland Airport shut until at least noon following flooding

Man City beats Arsenal in FA Cup

Tailevu plans for the future: Tudravu

Novak Djokovic to meet Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

Twitter research group stall complicates compliance with new EU law

USA to host Copa America tournament

Zelenskiy vows campaign to prevent Russia from competing in Olympics

Fortune of Asia's richest man hit by fraud claims

Nepal deputy PM loses job after top court rules his ID invalid

England beaten by South Africa despite Jason Roy century

Oscar contenders court box-office bounce as drama audiences dwindle

U.S. House passes bill limiting drawdowns from strategic oil reserve

Elton John called off as Auckland hit by huge deluge of rain

State of emergency declared in Auckland over flooding

Six men Fiji thumps Tonga

Gandhi’s killer Godse ‘real patriot’ for some Hindu nationalists

Taylor Swift teases release of ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

Ro Filipe inspects progress

Women’s Ministry creates cancer awareness

Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after ‘prank phone calls’

U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window

Fijians thankful for $200 assistance

Job opportunities move Fijians to the UAE

Development players in Drua lineup

Tebara Hardware opens in Suva

Netball Fiji introduces Super League

Solomon Islands to recruit more than 2,500 volunteers for 2023 Pacific Games

‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer teases the Roy siblings vs. the world

Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage

NATO war involvement ‘growing’ with arms to Ukraine

Acting COMPOL assures Fijians' safety

Grace Duah hopes you’ll be seeing more of her after ‘Gossip Girl’

Space rock passes closer than some satellites

Toyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts

Blinken headed to Mideast as US alarm over violence grows

Fijiana 7s falls in first match

Government not in the business of victimization: Kamikamica

Direct flights to resume between Nadi and Narita

Sorovi, Vudogo, Smith for Rebels against Drua

Tikoduadua meets Acting COMPOL

Tourism Fiji launches new brand campaign

FEO announces Acting SoE’s appointment

Government to consider impact of writing off TELS: Narube

Fiji U17 shines light on more development programs

Carbon emission transition target to cost Fiji billions of dollars

Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

Tensions soar in Haiti’s capital after police officers killed

Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs

Bond actress, producers battle over film ‘A Patriot’

Asia's richest man hits back at 'con' allegations

President endorses suspension of Qiliho and Kean

More than 1,000 dead in Malawi’s worst cholera outbreak

Oscar nomination for The Whale ‘profoundly changed my life’

Qiliho and Kean suspended

Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Chest-Baring Gown During Paris Fashion Week

Boeing says not guilty to fraud charge

5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death

Austin Butler gives ex Vanessa Hudgens credit for inspiring him to pursue ‘Elvis’

Russia strikes Ukraine’s cities hours after Western countries pledge tanks to Kyiv

Joanna Gosling bids an emotional farewell to BBC News live on-air

Time for stronger action: SSP Vovevoce

Dr. Reddy resigns from parliament

Sexual crimes against children at the tip of the iceberg: FWCC

Government commits to meaningful engagement

12 new cases; increase in influenza-like illness

Water, a key focal area in the National Economic Summit

Top two focus for Fiji 7s

Making Fiji the ultimate destination: Gavoka

Recovery continues on the back of a strengthening tourism industry

Fears of wider flare-up after deadly Jenin raid

Djokovic feels he has 'something extra' at this year's tournament

Mercy Commission is on its own: PM

Coffee Hub ready to open in Suva

Exploration company halts bauxite export

Squid Game contestants threaten Netflix with lawsuit over ‘inhumane’ treatment

Israel army kills nine Palestinians, including elderly woman

PSC clarifies discontinuation of PS contracts

Defending champion fall on day one

Sharma granted leave to appeal

Union discusses taking on "Truth Be Told" role as a sexual assault survivor

Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision

Chevron pledges $75 bln for share buybacks as cash grows

Koroiduadua focuses on personal preparation

Consensus is not an issue: Rabuka

Football a coping mechanism for Naicker

Deputy PM to appoint members of the Fiscal Review Committee

Musk says Tesla price cuts triggered demand

Paris Hilton announces birth of first baby

Flooding issues in Nadi highlighted

Open-heart surgery a blessing in disguise for child

Big plans for the sugar industry: Singh

‘We are all children of God’: Pope says homosexuality not a crime

Farnworth reportedly set to sign huge contract extension

FRCS invests in human capital

India police detain students gathered to watch BBC documentary on Modi

Australian trade commissioner to be in Fiji

Husband gets perfect birthday present

Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world

Germany feels the heat after tank resistance

Three receive treatment during Netflix show

IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target

Google makes changes to Android in India

Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says

Treat every team as a threat: Gollings

No comment from Bainimarama

Specialist coach sets plan

Former MP's defense asks for leniency