Fiji 7s falls in semi-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

South Africa has denied the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side a place in the Sydney 7s final after going down 31-12 in the semi-final.

Fiji had an early advantage but opted for a scrum which they failed to win and South Africa capitalized before they went over for the first try.

Leading 7-0, Fiji failed to spark even when they had possession and they struggled to break the Blitzboks solid defense.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa scored another two successive tries exposing a tired-looking national side in the first half as the Waisea Nacuqu-captained team was behind 17-0 at the break.

Fiji lifted the tempo in the second spell, coming up with some big hits that rattled the South Africans before Iowane Teba scored their first try in the corner.

Trailing 17-5, a comeback was on the cards but that was dashed when the Springboks 7s ran in two successive tries from Fiji’s mistakes.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo had the last say with a try but the rushing Blitzboks defense suffocated Fiji in the semi-final.

Fiji will now face France in the bronze medal playoff at 8:29pm while South Africa will meet New Zealand at 9:26 tonight.