Fiji 7s team trimmed down to 17-man squad

With only a few days till the Malaga 7s in Spain, the Fiji National Men’s 7s team has been trimmed to a 17-man group.

Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli is working closely with the new Fiji National Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings to identify the final 13 players who will represent Fiji in the World Sevens Series this year.

Fuli says the team will not be the same as the one that traveled to Dubai with veteran players such as Jerry Tuwai and Semi Kunatani joining, making it more difficult to choose the final lineup.

“It was a very challenging task in maintaining the core squad that went to Dubai and also how we involved our extended squad and the return of some of the senior players as you can see Jerry Tuwai is back, Kunatani is back in the 7s environment. We had four weeks of good solid preparation and it is always tough to reduce the squad.”

📸”Never Say Never”!!! Fiji Airways Fijian 7s back in one bubble and training continues for Malaga 7s. @FijiAirways #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/w84AGNjNXG — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) January 12, 2022

Fiji is in Pool A, together with South Africa, England, and Scotland in next week’s Malaga 7s.

Fiji will meet England next Friday at 11.03pm.