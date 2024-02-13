Fiji 7s team depart for Vancouver

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s coach Ben Gollings says they’ve taken a lot of learnings and will be applying it during the Vancouver 7s.

The side took off today, a week before the tournament.

Gollings says they are capable of winning and this is what they’ve talked about after the Perth 7s.

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s coach Ben Gollings

He says it would be nice to take out a tournament before the Olympic Games.

“First off, it’ll be our main focus. We’re looking forward to Argentina in our group.We know that’s obviously a good leveler as they’ve kinda set the standard. We’ll play it from there. It would be nice to take one of these out, not both. Back-to-back is always a big ask with two, three-day tournaments, but nothing’s impossible.”

Gollings says they are currently second and pushing for the top spot.

He has also named two new players in the side with Viliame Naikausa and Solomoni Rauqe set to make their debut.

Fiji is in pool A alongside Argentina, Canada and Spain.

The tournament kicks off next Friday.