Fiji 7s men’s team undefeated in Trinidad and Tobago

The Fiji Men’s Sevens team is dominating in the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

They have achieved impressive victories, defeating Kenya 38-5, the hosts 54-0, and Canada 40-5 yesterday.

Today, they continued their winning streak by triumphing over Scotland 32-5 and overpowering Jamaica with a remarkable 91-0 margin.

However, the women’s sevens team faced a setback, losing to Canada 17-19, but managed to bounce back with a 21-15 win against Wales today.



In other news, Fiji’s sprinter Emosi Laqere finished 5th in the 100-meter event at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The competition will conclude on Friday.



