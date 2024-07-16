Fiji 7s focuses on their defensive plays

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau has highlighted the importance of focusing on defensive strategies to achieve their goals.

He emphasizes the significance of a strong defense for their desired outcomes.

Kolinisau states that this has been a long-standing area of focus for the team.

“There’s something we’re focusing on and a lot on our defensive shape as well because we’ve been focusing on defense because you can never win a tournament without defense and that’s something we want to pride ourselves in, that we love defending.”

Kolinisau adds they are hoping to have a stronger defensive style of play when they feature in the Paris Olympics.

They are set to face Uruguay in their first pool game at 3 am on the 25th of this month at Stade De France.