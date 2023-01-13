Exciting match-ups in youth semis

[Source: Pitas Picture]

The Southland Dominion Brothers have a challenge on their hands as they brace for a tough opponent in the semi-finals of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division.

Dominion Brothers defeated AJ Pallets Ba River 14-10 in the quarter-final and will face Fiji Under-20 in the first semi-final tomorrow.

The Viliame Satala coached Fiji U20 beat King 7s Select 17-5 in the quarter-final.

The second semi-final will see PSM Aflame Brothers take on Australian Schoolboys.

PSM Aflame Brothers hammered Mamaqa Grassroot 22-0 and Australia beat Japan 22-12 in their respective quarter-final clashes.

You can watch all the action from Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka live on FBC Sports HD Channel.