Errors and discipline woes prove costly for Fijiana

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

In a challenging quarter-final clash at the Dubai 7s, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side went down 38-14 to a formidable France side.

The match commenced with a less-than-ideal start for the Fijiana side, as Ian Jason of France capitalized on the opportunity, securing two early, unsuccessful converted tries.

However, the Fijiana team displayed resilience, and their speedster, Vani Buleki, seized a moment of French midfield errors.

Buleki skillfully picked up a loose ball and swiftly raced to the try line in the 6th minute, successfully converting the try and putting Fiji on the scoreboard.

Despite this comeback, French backs, led by Camille Grassineau, responded by capitalizing on errors from the Fijiana side. Grassineau scooped the ball and secured France’s third try in the first half, with a successful conversion.

As the teams headed into halftime, France held a 17-7 lead.

The second half saw France maintaining their momentum, with Anne-Cécile Ciofani scoring two more converted tries early on.

Exploiting Fiji’s handling errors became a recurring theme, leading to Laisani Moceisawana receiving a yellow card for being offside on the back of the 22m line.

In the 13th minute, Lou Noel added to France’s tally with a converted try, extending their lead to 36-7.

Despite the challenges, Fiji managed to salvage a penalty try in the last minute, concluding the match with a final score of 38-14 in favor of France.

The Fijiana will now play in the 5th Place Playoff against Ireland at 11:10 tonight.