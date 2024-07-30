Don't blame our coaches says skipper

[Source: World Rugby]

Team Fiji women’s 7s captain Raijieli Daveua has defended coach Saiasi Fuli and his assistant Timoci Volavola, saying the duo are not to be blamed for the team’s dismal performances at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Daveua made the comments after the side suffered two more losses today, going down 38-7 to New Zealand and 28-22 to Brazil.

After a winless run, hundreds of fans took to social media calling for coach Fuli to step down.

However, Daveua says Fuli is not the problem.

“The coaches are doing their job it’s the players, the mental prep, as we come into the Games village we hang as a team most of the team but it’s ourselves we have to psyche up individually you know.”

Daveua says players have to look at themselves in the mirror because they did some stuff they were not supposed to do.

“It’s the little things that count, the girls did some things which we didn’t expect and dreamed of, and they know it, it hurts real bad and painful to bear, to all our fans and families we are sorry, thanks for supporting us but it doesn’t end here, sometimes God teaches us the hard way so we can learn.”

The Fijiana will play South Africa tomorrow in the 11th and 12th playoff at 2:30am.