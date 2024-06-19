Discipline still an area of concern: Kolinisau

Following two intense warm-up matches against Australia, Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has pinpointed discipline as a crucial area for improvement as they gear up for the Olympics.

Despite showing glimpses of their trademark flair and skill at Churchill Park, Kolinisau expresses dissatisfaction with the team’s discipline, particularly highlighting the issue of two yellow cards.

He states the need for greater composure under pressure in upcoming fixtures.

Looking ahead, Kolinisau stresses that tightening their discipline will be a key focus in their training regimen.

“We don’t want to be giving out yellow cards in the Olympic and that’s what I told the boys. We’ll go back tonight, watch the game and come back tomorrow and trying to improve on the weaknesses we did today and then, like you said, on combination just trying out combinations.”

Reflecting on the positives from their outings, Kolinisau acknowledges that there were commendable aspects of their play.

He says they did a few good things, indicating areas where the team has shown promise.

Furthermore, Kolinisau highlights the performance of Selestino Ravutaumada and Iosefo Masi, whom he described as “world-class players.

He adds that he was impressed with their contributions and efforts on the field.

They beat Australia 28-5 and 17-nil.

The two sides will meet today again at 3pm.