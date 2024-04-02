Daveua ready to lead

Raijieli Daveua

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s captain Raijieli Daveua hopes her second Hong Kong 7s outing will be a memorable one for the side.

The former Fiji Pearls defender will lead the side after falling short in the semifinal last year.

Daveua says she’ll have to lead by example this weekend against three quality pool opponents.

She adds the Hong Kong 7s is always special for Fijians.

“Ever since I was a kid I used to watch men’s side play here and this is my second time, I know people back at home this an important game for them and it’s important for me as well since it’s the last here in Happy Valley so we going to give our best.”

Our Fijiana is hoping to make the finals in Madrid, Spain which is why they need a strong finish in Hong Kong.

The Fijiana 7s faces Australia at 4.25pm Friday followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.